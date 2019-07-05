Texas police locate suspect in ‘Blue Bell licking’ case

Texas police locate suspect in ‘Blue Bell licking’ case
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | July 5, 2019 at 11:22 AM CDT - Updated July 5 at 11:58 AM

LUFKIN, TEXAS (KTRE) - Lufkin police say they have identified and spoken with a suspect in a now-viral video.

The video shows a person licking the contents of a container of Blue Bell ice cream and replacing it in a store freezer. Wednesday, police determined that the incident may have occurred at the Lufkin Walmart.

On Friday, detectives identified the person as a juvenile from San Antonio.

“Our detectives have identified and spoken with the suspect in the ‘Blue Bell licking’ case. She is a juvenile from San Antonio tied to the Lufkin area through her boyfriend’s family,” a department spokeswoman said in a news release.

Since she is a juvenile offender, police say her identity will not be released and the case will be turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

**WARNING: Video contains language that may be disturbing to some viewers.**

PREVIOUS STORY: Viral ice cream-licking video occurred in Lufkin store; police request public’s help identifying pair

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.