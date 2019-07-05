Two inmates escape from Central Miss. Correctional Facility in Rankin Co.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for two more inmates in addition to the escapee from the Mississippi Penitentiary at Parchman.
The inmates escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.
31-year-old Jonathan Blankenship and 28-year-old Christopher Benson High were discovered missing during the 7 a.m. count Friday morning.
Blankenship stands at five-feet-10-inches tall with blond hair and blue eyes, weighing 200 pounds. He uses the alias ‘Hustle’. He has tattoos on his face and neck. He was convicted of aggravated assault on a police officer and conspiracy to commit a crime in Alcorn County and is serving a total of five years.
According to the Mississippi Association of Gang Investigators, Blankenship is a member of the Simon City Royals street gang, validated in 2008.
High is five-feet-seven-inches tall with hazel eyes and brown hair, weighing 145 pounds. He has tattoos, including to his chest and arms. He was convicted of burglary larceny of an unoccupied dwelling in Carroll County and is serving a total of 12 years.
Both subjects are considered armed and dangerous.
If you see either of these subjects, or the Parchman escapee, you are asked to call the Mississippi Department of Corrections at 662-745-6611 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). You can also submit a tip online.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.