US marshals arrest man wanted for robbery involving Brandon Webber

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. marshals have captured the suspect wanted for a Mississippi robbery involving Brandon Webber, a man who was later shot and killed by a marshals task force in Memphis.
The same task force -- U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force -- found Andre Morris Friday at a home near Mt. Moriah and Hickory Hill.
Morris was wanted on a warrant for armed robbery out of DeSoto County. After Webber’s death, prosecutors in DeSoto County said he and another man -- now identified by the U.S. Marshal Service as Morris -- were suspected of meeting a man in Hernando to buy a car, shooting him five times and taking off with the car.
Morris surrendered peacefully Friday after marshals found him. He was taken to the Shelby County Jail without incident.
The marshals task force was assisted Friday by the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team, Multi-Agency Gang Unit and officers from Mt. Moriah station.
