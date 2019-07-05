West Memphis lane and ramp closures coming for highway repairs

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Construction is set to begin next week on State Highway 38 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) in West Memphis, which means lane and ramp closures.
Crews are making improvements to the concrete pavement.
Weather permitting, the following closures start next week:
- I-40 westbound on-ramp beginning July 8 -- traffic will detour south on State Highway 38 and onto I-55 to later transition to I-40 westbound.
- Northbound lanes between U.S. Highway 70 and the I-55 service road beginning July 9 -- traffic will detour south on U.S. Highway 70 to the I-55 Service Road with message boards, warning signs and traffic drums.
- I-40 eastbound on-ramp beginning July 11 -- traffic will detour via the I-55 service road and travel north on Mound City Road, then onto I-40 with message boards, warning signs and traffic drums.
Construction is expected to last through late July.
Find additional travel information at idrivearkansas.com or ardot.gov.
