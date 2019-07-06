Heat & Humidity Along with Isolated Storms

NEXT WEEK: A front just to our north and west continue to gradually slide southward, on Monday a few storms cannot be ruled out along this front, otherwise it will remain warm and muggy for Monday. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Tuesday through Thursday we are tracking afternoon highs in the middle to lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 70s with isolated shower and storm chances each day and heat index values warming into the 100s. We could see heat advisories this week as we will see heat index values approach 105 most afternoons. Another cold front will try to move through the Mid-South late week. Friday, will be slightly cooler as highs warm near 90 with lows in the lower 70s.