More than $300K collected (so far) from Beale Street cover charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Beale Street cover charge has collected more than $300,000 since it was implemented in May.
The Downtown Memphis Commission shared a weekend-by-weekend breakdown of the collection totals with WMC Action News 5.
Memorial Day weekend brought in the most money, more than $77,000.
The Commission said the money collected from the will be used to implement recommendations laid out in a crowd control security report.
Those recommendations include better lighting, more cameras and better security barriers.
Last month, the city council extended the $5 cover charge for the next few months.
The following is a breakdown of the money collected from the cover charge each weekend:
- 5/10-5/11 $28,780
- 5/16-5/18 $25,110
- 5/24-5/27 $77,330
- 5/31-6/1 $38,515
- 6/7-6/8 $25,460
- 6/14-6/15 $33,975
- 6/21-6/22 $32,765
- 6/28-6/29 $48,040
Source: DMC
