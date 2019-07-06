More than $300K collected (so far) from Beale Street cover charge

Beale Street cover charge returns Friday and Saturday
By Brandon Richard | July 6, 2019 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 4:35 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Beale Street cover charge has collected more than $300,000 since it was implemented in May.

The Downtown Memphis Commission shared a weekend-by-weekend breakdown of the collection totals with WMC Action News 5.

Memorial Day weekend brought in the most money, more than $77,000.

The Commission said the money collected from the will be used to implement recommendations laid out in a crowd control security report.

Those recommendations include better lighting, more cameras and better security barriers.

Last month, the city council extended the $5 cover charge for the next few months.

The following is a breakdown of the money collected from the cover charge each weekend:

  • 5/10-5/11 $28,780
  • 5/16-5/18 $25,110
  • 5/24-5/27 $77,330
  • 5/31-6/1 $38,515
  • 6/7-6/8 $25,460
  • 6/14-6/15 $33,975
  • 6/21-6/22 $32,765
  • 6/28-6/29 $48,040

Source: DMC

