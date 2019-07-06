MPD: Teen charged after attacking couple on July Fourth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen faces charges after police say he attacked a couple in Downtown Memphis, during the July Fourth celebration.
The victim told officers he was with his family on the river front when he was struck by fireworks.
When he went to confront the 15-year-old suspect, the teen began to assault him. The victim said he was hit multiple times in the face by the suspect and three unknown suspects.
The victim’s girlfriend said she was also assaulted. She told police that she was punched multiple times in her face, pinky, and shoulder.
A witness said he saw the suspect throw fireworks into a crowd with children where the two victims were standing. He also confirmed that when the victim went to confront the suspect, the suspect just started punching him, along with other unknown suspects.
The victim suffered a cut above his left eye, thumb, knees, and a swollen ankle. Officers did not observe any visible injuries to his girlfriend.
The suspect was transported to Juvenile Court and has been charged with assault and disorderly conduct.
