Some Cooper-Young Streets under Construction; Residents say no notice given

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few streets in the Cooper-Young neighborhood are under construction and it has been that way for weeks.
“It's been really dusty the last couple of weeks,” said Zella Carey who lives on Elzey street. “It would be nice to get our roads back. I tell my husband all the time I feel like we live in the country”. Dust isn't the only problem, so are exposed manholes and uneven payment that can wreak havoc on people’s cars. It's a similar situation on Philadelphia and Blythe streets.
“I wouldn't let me friends come down to pick me up for any functions or whatever,” said Kathleen Carey who has lived on Blythe street for the past 20 years. Mid-towners’ bumpy ride is because of what's happening beneath the roadway.
The city's more than 100-year-old sewer system is badly in need of repair. “I have lived all over the world and I've never had issues with sewer rats. And starting around 2000-2001, I've had sewer rats come up in my commode,” said Carey. Carey is convinced the rodents got in because of the cracks in the underground piping.
The milling of the roads is a part of the city's sewer assessment and rehabilitation program or “SARP”.
The city signed a consent agreement back in 2012 with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to spend the next 10 years upgrading the city’s sewer system. The 250-million dollar project will move from neighborhood to neighborhood in the city to make necessary repairs. “It's a positive thing, but it would have been nice to have a notice,” said Carey.
The City says Elzey and Philadelphia streets should be complete with asphalt replacement by July 12th.
We asked the city if there would be a map to let residents know where construction would happen next.
We were told the city was working on a map that could be complete as early as Monday.
