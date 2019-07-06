Tracking heat, humidity and a few storm chances this weekend

NEXT WEEK: The front we are tracking this weekend will continue to slide slowly southward, a few storms cannot be ruled out along this front, otherwise it will remain warm and muggy for Monday. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Tuesday through Thursday we are tracking afternoon highs in the middle to lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 70s with isolated shower and storm chances each day and heat index values warming into the 100s. We could see heat advisories this week as we will see heat index values approach 105 most afternoons. We will track another cold front that will try to move through the Mid-South late week. It will cool us down a tad for Friday, as highs warm into the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s and partly to mostly sunny skies.