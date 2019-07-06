Tracking heat, humidity and a few storm chances this weekend

The hot and sticky pattern remains across the Mid-South, along with that are those typical afternoon pop-up showers and storms.
Saturday is looking warm and muggy across the Mid-South. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies and west to northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values will again reach near or top 100 degrees. Due to the heat and humidity, pop-up to isolated showers and storms are again possible today. A few storms could linger into the evening and early nighttime hours under mainly cloudy skies as a cold front move into the region. Lows tonight will stay mild in the middle 70s with northwest winds around 5 mph.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30% chance. Winds: West around 5 to 10 mph. High: 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance. Winds: Northwest around 5 mph. Low: 75.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow morning we could see a few storms as the front mentioned above continues to slide across the region. This front is expected to stall giving us more chances for rain and storms during the day, peaking in the afternoon. Staying hot and humid tomorrow, afternoon highs soar into the lower 90s with heat index values in the 100s. Lows will fall into the middle 70s as we move into Monday morning.
NEXT WEEK: The front we are tracking this weekend will continue to slide slowly southward, a few storms cannot be ruled out along this front, otherwise it will remain warm and muggy for Monday. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle 70s. Tuesday through Thursday we are tracking afternoon highs in the middle to lower 90s with overnight lows in the middle to upper 70s with isolated shower and storm chances each day and heat index values warming into the 100s. We could see heat advisories this week as we will see heat index values approach 105 most afternoons. We will track another cold front that will try to move through the Mid-South late week. It will cool us down a tad for Friday, as highs warm into the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s and partly to mostly sunny skies.
