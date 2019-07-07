Charges dismissed against women arrested for robbery, theft

UPDATE: According to Shelby County court records, the charges against El-Akima Muhaimin and Victoria Aldridge were dismissed on Dec. 23.
ORIGINAL STORY:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pair of court documents shed new light on a robbery and shooting that happened on Shelby Oaks Drive near Sycamore View on Saturday morning.
Two women are now facing serious charges.
According to the affidavits, a man said he picked up one of the women and went back to her hotel room at the Gardentree Hotel.
He said that's when he was robbed at gunpoint by another man.
The victim said one of the women, 35-year-old Victoria Aldridge, threatened to go to his house and kill his daughter if he didn't hand over his money.
The victim said after handing over $1,200 in cash, along with his keys and phone, the suspects fled, and he chased after them.
He collided with the suspects' car in front of the Cracker Barrel next door to the hotel.
The victim said the male suspect fired shots at him before running off into the woods.
Police say the two female suspects who were left behind identified themselves as sisters, and initially told a different story.
Police said one of the women, 27-year-old El-Akima Muhaimin, claimed the robbery victim raped her.
But later, police said she changed her story and admitted she hadn't been raped.
Muhaimin said the male suspect told her to make up that story, according to the affidavit.
Police arrested Muhaimin for aggravated robbery, theft of property, false reporting and criminal impersonation.
They arrested Aldridge for aggravated robbery and theft of property.
Both women are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Monday morning.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.