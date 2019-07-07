A Few Isolated Storms This Afternoon

THE WEEK AHEAD: The front that stalls out tonight won’t move much on Monday. This will cause more isolated showers again Monday as it exits the region. Monday’s highs will top out in the lower 90s with lows in the middle to upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. The heat index could be as high as 103. Tuesday we start to see the heat increase, afternoon highs will stay in the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies and heat index values in the lower 100s. Lows Tuesday night will fall into the middle to upper 70s. On Wednesday, prepare as highs will soar into the middle 90s, heat index values in the 100 to 105 range. Wednesday night will be muggy with lows in the into the 70s. Isolated showers remain a possibility Monday through Thursday due to the heat and humidity. Shower chances will go down by late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs Thursday will warm into the lower 90s with lows back into the lower 70s. Friday mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.