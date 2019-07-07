Memphis soccer fans celebrate World Cup win at The Brass Door

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of soccer fans filled The Brass Door in Downtown Memphis to watch the women’s national team win against the Netherlands in the World Cup game.
Owner Seamus Loftus said soccer fans are no stranger because the restaurant acts as a headquarters for Memphis 901 FC fans.
“This is kind of the center for the soccer fans and for players in the city, so this is wonderful but it’s not unusual. This is where soccer takes its root in the city," said Loftus.
Even though Memphis wasn’t playing, the attendance for the World Cup game was proof that the city is full of fans of the game.
“People don’t know it yet, but soccer is the future sport of America and we’re gonna keep supporting it until the end,” said Bobby Sistani, fan.
The Brass Door is also where the Mafia March begins for the Memphis 901 FC.
