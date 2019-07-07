Staying hot and humid with isolated storms to start the week

THE WEEK AHEAD: Our front that stalls out today will slowly move out of the region tomorrow. This will cause more isolated showers as it exits the region for Monday. Tomorrow we will see afternoon highs in the lower 90s with lows in the middle to upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. Tuesday we start to see the heat ramp up, afternoon highs will stay in the lower 90s with partly cloudy skies and heat index values in the lower 100s. Lows Tuesday night will fall into the middle to upper 70s. Wednesday right now is looking to be the warmest over the next week, highs soar into the middle 90s, heat index values in the 100 to 105 range is expected, so caution will be urged. Lows Wednesday night will fall into the 70s. Isolated showers remain a possibility Monday through Thursday due to the heat and humidity. Those shower chances will lower due to a weak front pushing across the region late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs Thursday will warm into the lower 90s with lows back into the lower 70s. Friday we are expecting mostly to partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.