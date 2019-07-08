Hamilton kicks off 3-week run at Orpheum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands are getting ready to be in the “room where it happens.” The Broadway musical “Hamilton” begins its three-week run at the Orpheum in Downtown Memphis Tuesday.
It’s been nearly two years of planning, and Hamilton hype is alive in Memphis.
"It kind of has that wow factor,” one ticket-holder said.
“We've had big shows,” Orpheum Theater Group President and CEO Brett Batterson said. “Hamilton is a phenomenon that has swept the country.”
Thousands are not ‘throwing away their shot’ at getting tickets. While it looks like all 24 shows will be packed, there are still tickets available.
For every show there will be a digital lottery where you can win $10 tickets. Those at the Orpheum said you’re only promised legitimate tickets from two retailers.
“We run in to counterfeit tickets on this show,” Batterson said. “So, the only way to make sure you're getting tickets is to go to the Orpheum or Ticketmaster website.”
While the Orpheum Theater will be the 'room where it happens,’ the rest of Memphis is likely to benefit as well. The economic impact of the three-week run could be more than $20 million.
“Hotels, restaurants, parking, taxis, airplane fares. All of that,” Batterson said.
One theater-goer picking up tickets on Monday came from Kansas City to see Hamilton at the Orpheum opening night.
“We decided to make a little road trip out of it, and come down for a little vacation in the summertime,” she said.
This is the first time Hamilton will be in Tennessee. Batterson is not surprised the show picked Memphis as its first stop in the state.
“I’ve worked in a lot of communities, and this community is special in how they embrace the performing arts," he said.
Hamilton runs July 9-28. Click here for the online ticket lottery.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.