Car smashes into West Memphis home

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A car smashed through a home in West Memphis on Tuesday morning.
The car crashed into a home on E Woodlawn Street.
Police said multiple people inside the car ran away before officers were able to arrive.
A woman inside the home was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A woman who lives at the home said she was in the kitchen when she heard a boom.
“I was screaming, hollering my niece and nephew was in the living room," Carrie Johnson said. "He told me everything fell on his mama. We went in and got her out and pulled her out the back door. I went around the house to see if anybody was in the car and no one was in the car and the car was sitting in the living room.”
Residents said they saw the same car driving through the neighborhood the day before.
