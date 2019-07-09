Dangerous heat this afternoon

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect through sunset for almost all of the Mid-South. The heat index will range from 105-110. Actual highs will be in the low to mid 90s. An isolated shower or storm could pop up anywhere, but many areas will stay dry. Any storms may contain heavy rain, intense cloud to ground lightning and some higher wind gusts. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain hot and humid Wednesday through Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will likely be around 105 or higher. A pop-up storms will be possible each afternoon. Temperatures will drop down slightly for Friday, but it will remain muggy.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be steamy with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Saturday will likely be dry, but a few afternoon storms could develop on Sunday. We are watching the tropics but right now the moisture appears as it will stay to our south.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn.
