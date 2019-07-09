Dozens of employers to attend Memphis job fair next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is encouraging job seekers to attend a free job fair next week.
The Opportunity Memphis JobsInJuly Career Fair is Thursday at the Pipkin Building at Tiger Lane, 940 Early Maxwell Blvd., at the Mid-South Fairgrounds.
Dozens of employers, including FedEx, will be there ready to fill positions.
"This is a job fair on steroids," said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. "We're going to have 70 employers that are ready to hire, but we're also going to have preparation for interviews, where we're going to help people prepare for their interviews."
That includes helping people look their best from head to toe. Strickland said people can get help styling their hair, and there will also be a scarf and tie bar.
"We're trying to lift people up and get them prepared for that interview," said Strickland. "We're also going to have educational institutions there if you want to improve your skills, improve your education, because obviously, if you have a higher degree, you'll get more wages in the end. So, whatever skill level you are, we will be prepared to receive you."
Strickland said the job fair is based off an event a year-and-a-half ago with My Brother’s Keeper, former President Barack Obama’s nonprofit organization.
"Two hundred and fifty people left the convention center with a job in hand, and another 250 people left with offers for a second interview," said Strickland.
Robyn Jonston, who helps match jobs seekers with employers through the Memphis Library’s JobLINC program, says job seekers also need the right attitude.
"When you come to this event, you want to come in with the attitude that I can do what these employers need for me to do, and I can present myself in such a way to showcase my skill set that I can work for this company," said Jonston.
Jonston said there is no pre-registration, but job seekers should bring plenty of copies of their resume and arrive early.
For more information, including a list of employers who will be at the event, visit https://mplicjob.wordpress.com/
