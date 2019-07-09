Grizzlies sign offer sheet for PG Tyus Jones

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While most of us were sleeping Sunday night, the Memphis Grizzlies brain trust were at it again on the NBA free agent market with a couple of late night moves signaling the franchise is in full rebuild mode.
The Grizzlies signed Minnesota restricted free agent point guard Tyus Jones to a 3-year, $28 Million offer sheet late Sunday night.
The move was precipitated by Memphis reportedly agreeing to send Backup Delon Wright to Dallas in a sign-and-trade that will net the Grizzlies two second round draft picks.
The Mavs get Wright for three years and $29 million.
Jones averaged 7 points and almost five assists for the T-Wolves last Season. He set the NBA’s all-time assist to turnover ratio at 6.96 to 1.
The Grizzlies also waived veteran guard Avery Bradley.
Making the move today saves Memphis almost $11 million under the cap.
Bradley will reportedly sign with the L.A. Lakers.
