Memphis firefighters install smoke detectors for homes in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On a warm Tuesday morning, the Memphis Fire Department hit the streets in Hickory Hill to equip people there with smoke detectors. It’s something they do all year round.
“We cover all the different areas adequately,” Memphis Fire Division Chief Colin Burress said. “This morning we said let's get out here and try to make a difference.”
This time firefighters had some extra help as members of ALSAC, the fundraising body for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, joined them.
“They basically just wanted to come out and have a morning of service, get out in to the community, and take it out of the confines of the walls of where they work,” Burress said.
Every home along these Hickory Hill streets got a knock, and if someone was home firefighters asked about their smoke detectors. Firefighters came equipped to install them in homes that need them.
Firefighters said one of the main goals of these kinds of events is to touch base with the public about overall fire safety.
“We ask if they know a safety plan, if they know their neighbors,” Burress said. “Especially now with all the heat we're experiencing in the area.”
If you need a smoke detector you can call the Memphis Fire Department any time.
