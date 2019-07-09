MLGW says street repaved by city crews before their utility work was complete

"City of Memphis, Public Works has investigated the situation at Philadelphia where MLGW cut a recently resurfaced street. This initially started when Public Works SARP10 staff identified that a utility conflict was discovered in the early stages of the sewer line replacement work. The City contractor, responsible for the sewer line replacement, contacted MLGW the first week of June and requested relocation of a water line that interfered with the sewer line replacement. Both the City’s contractor and MLGW personnel informed the paving sub-contractor, that they were to not pave this area until all utility work was completed. However, it was determined that this information was not communicated to the paving sub contactor and they resurfaced the street prematurely. Now that the water line has been re-located, the City contractor will finish replacement of the last section of sewer pipe and the paving sub-contractor will repave the area. The repaving work will be completed at no additional cost to the City.”