More intense heat in your First Alert Forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another round of intense heat is in store for the next couple of days. Heat indices could reach as high as 105 degrees. With afternoon heat, there is a possibility for afternoon storms for tomorrow.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: SW 5 LOW: 77
WEDNESDAY: Afternoon Isolated Storm WIND: SE 5-10 HIGH: 90
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy WIND: S 5 LOW: 72
THIS WEEK: On Thursday, there will still be a chance for afternoon scattered showers to pop-up with daytime heating, but most of the day will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Friday is looking to be drier with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 90s with lows the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Rain chances are minimal for the weekend, but there is still chance to see a pop-up shower during afternoon and evening hours for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs for both days will be in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s. Saturday will be partly cloudy, but Sunday there will be mostly cloudy skies with a higher rain chance.
NEXT WEEK: Monday starts off with mostly cloudy skies with highs reaching 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday is similar temperature wise. Both days have a chance for some pop-up showers.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.