Two Marshall Co. murder suspects arrested at Vicksburg hospital

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday morning the Warren Co. Sheriff’s Department and Vicksburg police arrested two murder suspects wanted out of Marshall County.
18-year-old Wanzie Eugene Brown of Locust Street was arrested at Merritt Health River Region Medical Center on Hwy 61 North while visiting female suspect, 18-year-old Jameka Katrina Thomas.
Both individuals had capital murder warrants issued on July 4th out of Marshall County for the murder of 25-year-old Jordan Stewart that took place June 28th in Byhalia, Mississippi.
According to Sheriff Warren Pace, with Warren County Sheriff’s Department, a Vicksburg police officer who is also a member of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force got information that two murder suspects were at the River Region Medical Center in Warren County.
Jameka Thomas was being treated at the hospital and Wanzie Brown was visiting her.
Warren County deputies and the Vicksburg police officer went to the hospital and arrested Brown. He is being held at the Madison County Jail.
Warren County deputies then guarded Thomas’s room until she was released from the hospital. They took her into custody and she is being held at the Warren County Jail.
Both are waiting to be extradited to Marshall County.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.