Both Central Miss. Correctional Facility escapees back in custody

Jonathan Blankenship and Christopher High had been on the run since Friday.

Jonathan Blankenship and Christopher High were captured in Lauderdale County; Source: Lauderdale Co. SO
By Morgan Howard and ShaCamree Gowdy | July 10, 2019 at 10:26 AM CDT - Updated July 10 at 2:23 PM

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Escaped inmates 31-year-old Jonathan Blankenship and 28-year-old Christopher High have been captured.

Both escapees were captured in Lauderdale County.

Blankenship and High escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. They had been on the run since Friday.

Those involved in the search include Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshal Service.

Authorities are urging the public to report any sightings or information to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-987-1530, MDOC at 601-745-6611, or Crimestoppers at 601-355- TIPS(8477).

