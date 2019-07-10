Car dealership owner indicted on forgery, theft charges

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Covington car dealer has been indicted on several charges, including theft and forgery.
Martin “Marty” McDivitt is accused of theft, forgery, criminal simulation, sales tax evasion, worthless check and impersonation of a licensed professional.
The indictments were based on the results of investigations by the Tennessee Highway Patrol Criminal Investigative Division and the Tennessee Department of Revenue.
These charges include theft over $250,000 which is a Class A felony offense.
His bond is set at $250,000, and he is scheduled to appear in court on July 15.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.