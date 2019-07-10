Children found riding in pool on roof of car, mom arrested

DIXON, Ill. (KFVS) - Officials in Dixon, Illinois said they arrested a woman after finding two children inside of a pool that was strapped to the roof of a vehicle.
Jennifer A. Janus Yeager, 49, of Dixon, Illinois was arrested on July 9 at 3:07 p.m.
Police say Yeager is facing two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct. She was also cited for failure to secure a passenger of the age of eight and under the age of 16.
Police said they got a complaint about a car driving on the Peoria Avenue Bridge with children inside of a pool on top of a vehicle.
When officers searched the area, they found a vehicle matching the description on Illinois Route 2 west of Palmyra Road. The vehicle had a blue inflatable pool on the roof with a teen and child inside.
Officers said they stopped the vehicle and learned that Yeager drove into town to inflate the pool at a friends home and had her two daughters ride inside of the empty pool to hold it down on their drive back home.
Yeager was taken to the Dixon Police Department where she was processed and released after posting bond.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.