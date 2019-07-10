Deportation case of Memphis reporter re-opened

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The case of a detained reporter from Memphis has been re-opened by an immigration appeals panel.
Manuel Duran is facing deportation after he was arrested while covering an immigration rally in Memphis last year.
According to Southern Poverty Law Center, the order will help Duran claim asylum and petition for bond so he can be released.
While the protest charges were dropped, ICE took Duran into custody for a pending deportation order from 2007 when he failed to appear in court.
