Experts warn against expired sunscreen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Experts want to remind you to check your sunscreen’s expiration date before you go outside.
When that Mid-South heat comes down, it’s important for you to cover up.
Experts say sunscreen can help protect you from the sun’s powerful rays, but here’s what you have to do before putting it on.
"You need to read the expiration date and if the sunscreen is expired throw it away,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department director.
Putting on expired sunscreen can be risky.
"It may not work. It's not going to work and you can't predict if it will or will not,” said Haushalter.
We spoke to Memphians who say it's happened to them before.
"The bottle looked a little old and I thought I might as well just look and see if it would still be effective, and it was two or three years expired so I went and got some new sunscreen that day,” said Jennie Badovinac, resident.
Others say they're mindful of the expiration date because of personal reasons.
"I put it on my child because of skin cancer and my step mother has it, so I'm very cautious with it,” said Vanessa Garcia, resident.
The Mayo Clinic has some sunscreen suggestions for you:
- If the sunscreen doesn't have an expiration date, write the date of purchase on the bottle.
- Throw the bottle out three years after purchasing it.
- Avoid exposing the bottle to intense heat or the direct sun
- Throw sunscreen away if color or consistency change.
Another thing to keep in mind is staying cool during these hot days.
Memphis has an after-hours cooling center at 4376 Horn Lake Road.
It will be open every night this from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
