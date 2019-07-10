Former Ole Miss star Davis signs with Raptors

TORONTO (WMC) - It’s been a while since Ole Miss basketball has had anyone associated with the NBA, but the drought is over for the Rebels.
Former Ole Miss Star Terence Davis signed to play with the NBA Champion Toronto Raptors.
Davis, a former Southaven High Star, went undrafted last month, and signed a deal to play with the Denver Nuggets NBA Summer League Team in Las Vegas. It only took one game for the Raptors to take note.
Davis scored 22 points, going 8-13 from the floor and 5-of-7 from 3 to lead the Nuggets to victory over Orlando on Sunday.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports Davis signed a two-year deal with Toronto with the first year fully guaranteed at almost $900,000.
Davis is the First Ole Miss player to make an NBA roster since Memphian and former Booker T Washington star Terrico White was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 2010.
