Grizzlies stay perfect in Summer League with win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies went back to work in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday night, looking to stay perfect against the Suns.
Of course, everybody’s interested in the play of Brandon Clarke. The rookie from Gonzaga taken 21st overall in last month’s draft pretty much picked up where he left off in his first appearance Sunday.
Clark scored 13 points with a couple of blocks.
Also mixing it up was 2018 first round pick Grayson Allen. The former Duke Star with the play of the night, a sweeping block under the basket on the defensive end leading to a one man fastbreak and subsequent 3-point play on the other with a layup and foul.
Allen winds up with 13 as well.
Memphis Hustle star Tyler Harvey led the Grizz with 19 points and 4-5 from downtown.
Griz win again, 79-69. They’ll play again late Thursday night, 10:30 p.m. against the Boston Celtics.
