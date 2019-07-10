Heat advisory returns as oppressive heat continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A heat advisory is in place once again Wednesday as heat index values are expected to top 100 degrees.
Tuesday, a heat advisory was in place for most of the day in the Mid-South as the heat index reached 108 in Memphis. The advisory runs between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. again Wednesday.
With oppressive heat like this, it’s important to stay hydrated and limit your time in the sun.
City officials said they will be modifying hours for its public works crews whose jobs keep them outdoors during the day.
"Exposure is the biggest thing, so we modify work schedules and some of our operations we change our work schedule so they start earlier in the day when it's cooler and they finish earlier in the day when it's cooler before the heat of the day actually becomes more of an issue," Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht said.
Workers most at risk include those paving streets; the heat of the asphalt can hit 300 degrees on top of the temperature outside.
The City of Memphis will launch its after hours cooling center through the rest of the week. The center at 4376 Horn Lake Rd. will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday and run each night until 7 a.m. Friday.
When the cooling center is not open, city officials recommend going to air conditioned areas like malls or public libraries.
