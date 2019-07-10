Heat index rises above 105 today

We will have another brutally hot day with afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s. Due to the humidity, it will feel much warmer with a heat index between 105 and 109. A Heat Advisory is in place from 11 am to 8 pm today. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, but everyone will not see rain. Some storms could include heavy rain and frequent lightning. It will be dry after 8 pm and lows tonight will stay in the upper 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. Winds: N 5-10 mph. High: 94.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Winds: NW 5 mph. Low: 78.
REST OF THE WEEK: The heat index will likely climb above 105 again on Thursday, so expect another heat advisory tomorrow. Temperatures will drop down slightly for Friday, but it will remain muggy with highs around 92 degrees. Pop-up afternoon thunderstorms could impact the Mid-South on Thursday, but Friday looks mostly dry. The best rain chances will be in northeast Mississippi on Thursday.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be steamy with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. The heat index will hover around 100 all weekend. A few showers will be possible Saturday afternoon, but the better rain chance will be on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy at the beginning of next week with highs around 90.
