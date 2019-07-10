Heat index rises above 105 today

We will have another brutally hot day with afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s. Due to the humidity, it will feel much warmer with a heat index between 105 and 109. A Heat Advisory is in place from 11 am to 8 pm today. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, but everyone will not see rain. Some storms could include heavy rain and frequent lightning. It will be dry after 8 pm and lows tonight will stay in the upper 70s.