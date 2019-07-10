Man charged with att. murder after chase; 2 deputies on leave after opening fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man that led them on a chase Tuesday evening that led to deputies opening fire.
The chase started at Econo Lodge at I-40 and Canada Road when a deputy spotted the man in a stolen truck.
The driver took off and deputies chased. Two deputies eventually fired shots at the suspect, which hit the vehicle but not the driver.
Wednesday, SCSO identified the suspect as 20-year-old Daven Giles.
Deputies said the chase ended when Giles crashed into a telephone police at the intersection of Yale Road and Brother Boulevard. Giles got out and ran, but was soon captured by deputies.
Giles is charged with two counts of attempted murder. Deputies said he tried to run two of them over at one point.
