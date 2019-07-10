Memphis 901 FC’s Collier named USL Player of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC’s Elliot Collier was named United Soccer League Player of the Week for his outstanding effort in the win against Hartford Athletic last Saturday at AutoZone Park.
Collier, a forward from New Zealand, put 3 goals into the back of the net, becoming the First 901 FC player to score a hat trick in a game.
His play helped lead 901 to it’s first league victory at home, and his goals, along with Lagos Kunga’s late score, secured Memphis highest goal total at the Zone in the 4-1 win.
901 FC next hits the road for a date at the Charleston Battery. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.