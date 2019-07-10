Driver flags down police on I-240 after nearby shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday that stopped traffic on I-240.
Initially thought to have been another interstate shooting, police say shots were actually fired at Lamar and Prescot.
Police say the victim flagged down officers at the Mill Branch Road exit just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim told police a heavy-set man fired shots at his vehicle. The suspect was driving a green 2000s-model four-door sedan.
The victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Westbound traffic was backed up while law enforcement cleared the scene.
This is an ongoing investigating.
