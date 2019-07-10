Intense heat and a few afternoon storms

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect again this afternoon for almost all of the Mid-South. The heat index will range from 105-110. Actual temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. An isolated shower or storm could pop up anywhere, but many areas will stay dry. Any storms may contain heavy rain, intense cloud to ground lightning and some higher wind gusts. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Highs will remain in the low 90s through Friday. The heat index will likely drop to around 100 or lower. A pop-up storm will be possible but it’s only 20%. Lows at night will be in the low to mid 70s.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be steamy with highs in the low 90s Saturday and lows in the low 70s. Saturday looks mainly dry. We may start seeing some tropical moisture from what’s left of Barry in the form of more showers and storms Sunday into Monday. The exact track of this system is still in question, so check back for updates.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.