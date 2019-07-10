Mother charged in death of 2-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mother of a 2-year-old girl is now charged with her daughter’s murder after she was killed last year.
U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Taylor Boyd Wednesday for first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of 2-year-old Anaya Boyd.
Last week, Marshals arrested 27-year-old Jermichael Davis for the murder.
Officials say Anaya Boyd was shot and killed at a Hickory Hill apartment on November 20, 2018.
WMC Action News 5 interviewed Taylor Boyd last week. She said she was lying down when the shooting started.
“I got up. I was screaming. I was looking for my kids,” she said.
Boyd said Davis and his girlfriend once lived with her and were considered family friends.
Boyd’s 5-year-old son was also in the house at the time of the shooting. He wasn’t hurt, but Anaya was shot in the head and died instantly. The child’s father Mikal Grogan told investigators that he sold marijuana from his residence and was shooting dice prior to the shooting.
Shortly after the shooting, Grogan was charged with child neglect and aggravated child endangerment, but as of early last month he was given and additional charge of first-degree murder.
