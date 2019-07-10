Deputy fires shot amid chase across county of stolen truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man in a stolen truck led Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies across the county, sideswiping sheriff’s cars and hitting citizen’s vehicles.
It started at the Econo Lodge at I-40 and Canada Road around 7 p.m. Tuesday when a deputy spotted the suspect and the stolen white truck.
Officers said the suspect took off, leading a deputy to fire a shot at him that did not hit anyone.
After hitting a vehicle, the suspect led deputies on a chase that ended at Brother Blvd and Yale. That’s where the suspect hit a pole and two cars with couples inside. No one inside the cars were seriously injured.
The suspect then jumped out of the truck and ran into the woods. Deputies were able to track him down with the help of K-9 officers.
The suspect was transported to the Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition. At this point it is not clear where the truck was stolen from. The suspect’s name has not been released.
