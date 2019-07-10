Tigers add two top football prospects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers football team is banking prospects for the gridiron.
Lineman Trevis Hopper, a former Central High Star, enrolled in second semester summer school at the U of M on Tuesday and will be eligible for practice this fall.
The 6′3″, 285 pound defensive tackle is listed as a 3-Star recruit by 24/7 Sports.
Also, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Jashon Watkins of East Nashville Magnet school enrolled this week. The 6′4″, 190 pounder is listed as a top 25 recruit in Tennessee.
The Tigers report for Fall Camp August 1.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.