US attorney fighting request by Alice Johnson to end her supervised release early

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for Alice Johnson are asking a judge to end her supervised release early, but the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Tennessee made a strong objection Wednesday.
Johnson, 64, is the Memphis grandmother whose life sentence on federal drug charges was commuted last year by President Donald Trump at the urging of Kim Kardashian-West.
U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant is fighting the request. He filed an eight-page response to Johnson’s petition, saying she wants extraordinary treatment so she can profit from a new book and newfound celebrity status.
Johnson spent 21 years behind bars, entering a new world and meeting Kardashian-West for the first time face-to-face. She later became the president’s guest at the State of the Union in February. In the year since her release, she’s spoken on sentencing reform and written a book that’s currently being made into a movie.
Johnson’s attorneys filed a motion July 2 in federal court in Memphis where her case originated. They asked a judge to terminate her five-year supervised release after serving only one year.
The motion states: “There is no need to protect the public from Ms. Johnson and she has taken advantage of nearly every educational, vocational and correctional treatment program available in the most effective manner. She continues to better herself and others on a daily basis.”
But Dunavant says Johnson was the “kingpin” of a drug trafficking pipeline responsible for the distribution of 2,000 to 3,000 kilos of cocaine and laundering millions of dollars in drug proceeds.
“To this day Ms. Johnson continues to minimize her involvement and fails to accept responsibility for her actions,” writes Dunavant. “Motivated now by continued greed for money, fame and celebrity, the defendant seeks to throw off the pesky burden of supervised release, which the Court imposed and the President specifically left intact.”
Dunavant went on to say, “uniformed members of the public continue to celebrate her criminality.”
Johnson currently lives with family in Arizona and is supervised there.
This story will be updated.
