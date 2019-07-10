Woman arrested after dozens of animals, some dead, dropped off at shelter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in jail after police said she dropped off a U-Haul full of dogs and cats at Memphis Animal Services.
The shelter is now at a crisis level after 15 dogs and 13 cats were dropped off. Not all of the animals survived; two cats and two dogs were dead inside the truck, and another dog died shortly after.
Mary Winstead, 45, was arrested and charged with dozens of counts of animal cruelty.
Memphis Animal Services said the animals came from Jackson, Tennessee, and while they do not usually accept animals from outside the community, they made an exception after seeing the condition of the animals.
MAS said they are now full after taking on the animals, and their intake puts larger-breed dogs already at the shelter at risk of euthanasia.
It’s the second time in a month the shelter has gone into crisis mode. In June, a seizure of 40 German Shepherds filled the shelter up, but animal lovers show up to help clear the kennels.
Adoptions costs $10 for the rest of the month.
