Hot and humid, tracking rain chances

It will be another steamy day with afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index between 100 and 109. A Heat Advisory is in effect for part of the Mid-South, including Shelby County and all of north Mississippi. Therefore, our northern counties will stay slightly cooler today. This morning is dry and cloudy, but we could see a few pop-up afternoon showers later. The best rain chance would be in northeast Mississippi. It will be mostly dry tonight with lows in the lower 70s.