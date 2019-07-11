Hot and humid, tracking rain chances

It will be another steamy day with afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s and a heat index between 100 and 109. A Heat Advisory is in effect for part of the Mid-South, including Shelby County and all of north Mississippi. Therefore, our northern counties will stay slightly cooler today. This morning is dry and cloudy, but we could see a few pop-up afternoon showers later. The best rain chance would be in northeast Mississippi. It will be mostly dry tonight with lows in the lower 70s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. Winds: N 5-10 mph. High: 92.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20%. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 73.
FRIDAY: It will remain muggy on Friday with highs in the lower 90s, but we likely will not have a heat advisory. Most of the area will remain dry tomorrow with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will dip into the lower 70s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: It will be hot on Saturday with highs in the lower 90s and a heat index around 100. We will have sunshine on Saturday, but Sunday will be cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and storms. As the remnants of a tropical system continues to push north, it could cause heavy rain and flash flooding on Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: The rain will continue on Monday and possibly on Tuesday. Some thunderstorms will be possible, but severe chances will be low. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. We should finally see rain clearing by Wednesday afternoon, which could put temperatures back to the lower 90s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB