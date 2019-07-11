Incumbent Mayor Strickland with nearly $1 million war chest heading into municipal election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Required campaign financial disclosures for the second quarter have been filed in the Memphis mayor’s race, and incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland has the most cash on hand so far.
Those forms were due Wednesday to the Shelby county election commission. Thursday, we took a look at the filings and the top three candidates that analysts say are in the race.
Memphis mayor Jim Strickland took in $172,225 from April to June. The incumbent has $917,500.37 on hand, some of which comes from FedEx's political action committee and the Memphis based shipper's top executives.
It's an enviable cash position, according to WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson.
“You don't have to raise as much money as your opponent to wage a credible campaign. But he's raised a million bucks and Tami Sawyer and Herenton are below 100,000,” said Nelson.
Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton brought in $69,660 in the period, ending with $62,037.13 in the bank.
Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer filed her disclosures by mail. Documents were not yet available with the election commission online Thursday. But her campaign says she raised $64,440.21 in the second quarter and has $45,137.16 on hand.
Nelson says the difference in dollars will likely become more obvious as the race comes to a close, and campaigning gets more aggressive.
“They don't have to outspend Strickland, but they've got to be in the same ballpark to wage the same kind of media campaign, yard-sign campaign, door-to-door campaign that he will be able to,” said Nelson.
You can expect the campaigning to heat up in the weeks and months ahead.
Election day is October 3.
