Lawsuit claims FedEx misled investors after cyber attack

“FedEx and certain of its current and former executives have been named as defendants in two putative class action lawsuits purported to be brought on behalf of persons or entities who acquired FedEx common stock during the period from 19 September 2017 through 18 December 2018. The lawsuits allege violations of the U.S. securities laws in connection with the Company’s public disclosures during that period. FedEx intends to vigorously defend itself against these allegations and will respond accordingly.”

FedEx spokesperson