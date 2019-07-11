Man charged with murder of missing man when blood found on couch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in jail, accused of killing a 20-year-old man who went missing last week.
Police launched a city watch for Baba Said on July 5 after finding his car abandoned on the side of the interstate. Police said Jalen Braden lured Said to his house to rob him.
According to police, Braden admitted to robbing Said, shooting him in the back of the head, and dumping his body in a nearby drainage ditch.
Investigators said Said was last known to be with a juvenile girl on July 3. That girl told investigators that Braden, her friend, picked her up when Said tried to kidnap her.
Investigators then went to Braden's home where they found a blood stained couch in front of the house.
After searching the home, investigators found blood spots in the living room as well as a cleaning rag and bleach, which they believe Braden used to try to clean the blood from the living room and baseboards.
