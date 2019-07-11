Man indicted in robbery, murder of Shaun Hamblen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s office has secured an indictment in the 2018 death of a man who was last seen leaving an east Memphis gym.
Alfonzo Amos, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
The victim was 23-year-old Shaun Hamblen.
Hamblen had been missing for about a week before his body was found inside a parked car at a home in the 3600 block of McDuff Avenue.
While searching for Hamblen, police found his car parked in the Oak Court mall parking lot.
In a typed statement, Amos admitted to taking part in Hamblen’s disappearance and also admitted to taking several items of value from Hamblen during his disappearance.
Amos also admitted that Hamblen was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.
He is being held without bond.
