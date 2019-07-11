Memphis-based journalist Manuel Duran released from ICE custody after 15 months in jail

“I was troubled by the way Manuel Duran was taken into custody while covering a legitimate public protest," said Cohen. "He was a well-known journalist and I hope he wasn’t targeted for that reason. I opposed his detention and have been calling for his release. I want to commend Mr. Duran’s superb attorney, Christy Swatzell and her team for their handling of the case. I look forward to seeing Mr. Duran reunited with his extended family, colleagues and friends soon.”