MLGW to stop including envelopes with utility bills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Light Gas and Water will discontinue including envelopes with customer billing statements beginning in September.
According to MLGW, this is to encourage people to enroll in the MLGW AutoPay program which would deduct your bill directly from your bank account each month.
You can still mail in your payment; however, MLGW will not be providing the return envelope.
For more information on the AutoPay program you can visit www.mlgw.com/residential/autopay.
