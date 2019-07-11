Nephew arrested for ‘very violent homicide’ of Dyersburg man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The nephew of a 70-year-old Dyersburg man is in jail accused of his murder.
Police arrested Demarius Watson, 22, for the death of Johnnie Watson earlier this week. Police say a relative discovered the elder Watson’s body Sunday night.
Investigators remained on scene for more than 15 hours collecting evidence in what Police Chief Steve Isbell calls a “very violent homicide.”
"The manner in which Mr. Watson died is troubling, and he died a very violent death,' said Isbell.
Police say the younger Watson sometimes lives in a shed behind Johnnie Watson’s house.
Isbell gave no motive for the murder or the cause of death.
The West Tennessee Forensic Center performed an autopsy and results are pending from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Scene and Forensic Team.
Demarius Watson is charged with first-degree murder. He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday.
