Not quite as humid in some spots today

A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect through 8 PM for areas along and south of I-40 into north Mississippi. The heat index will range from 105-109 in these areas. Actual highs will hit the low 90s. An isolated shower or storm could pop up, mainly in north Mississippi. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.
FRIDAY: Highs will remain in the low 90s. The heat index will be around 100. A pop-up storm will be possible but it’s only 20%. Lows at night will be in the low to mid 70s.
WATCHING BARRY THIS WEEKEND: The weekend will be steamy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with increasing clouds from Barry. A band of showers may move in from the south Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highest chance of rain Saturday will be in north Mississippi. We may start seeing more tropical moisture from what’s left of Barry with more showers and storms Sunday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: More scattered showers and storms are possible Monday and Tuesday unless Barry turns further east. Confidence is low in this part of the forecast at this time since the exact track of this system is still in question. Highs will likely be in the 80s. We will post updates as new forecast data comes in, so check back.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
