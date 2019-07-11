Public meeting to outline MPD changes after surveillance violation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday, the public will be able to get their questions answered about Memphis Police Department’s progress after violating a decree that bans it from gathering political intelligence.
Last year, a federal judge found the city was in violation of the decree as a result of a lawsuit brought against the city by the American Civil Liberties Union.
The judge found the city, mainly by way of MPD, violated the decree by searching social media for terms like "Black Lives Matter," monitoring Twitter feeds of journalists, and setting up a fake Facebook account and contacting community activists through it.
The judge appointed a monitoring team to ensure the city is following the decree. That team has made recommendations to the city and MPD which includes creating a political intelligence training plan for the department.
The public meeting to discuss the changes made by a monitoring team will happen Thursday night from 6 to 7:30 at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Midtown.
The city maintains the decree, which was made in 1978, is outdated for modern technology and practices.
